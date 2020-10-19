The Incredible Journey Of Tessanne Chin, The First Asian Jamaican Winner Of ‘The Voice’

Tessanne Chin auditioned for season five of The Voice with a powerful rendition of Pink’s “Try.” The Asian Jamaican reggae and rock singer’s life was forever changed the second she stepped onto the stage. Relive her incredible audition below.

Tessanne Chin Captivated All 4 Coaches On ‘The Voice’

Tessanne immediately captured the coach’s attention with her strong vocals during her audition. Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green and Adam Levine all turned their chairs almost immediately. Blake Shelton also turned his chair for the Kingston, Jamaica native and she was faced with the tough choice of which team she wanted to join.

Adam said that Tessanne could easily win the voice that year and he did not have a single doubt in his mind about that and that she had “something crazy special.” Ultimately, she chose to be on Team Adam. She soared through the Battle Rounds and the Knockout rounds with Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

In the Live Shows, Tessanne sang “Many Rivers to Cross” by her friend, reggae legend Jimmy Cliff. She had another big moment on the show when she performed “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. She ended up being crowned the winner of season five of The Voice in 2013, as the first foreign winner of the show.

Where Is Tessanne Chin Now?

Tessanne released an album after winning The Voice called “Count On My Love” after signing with Republic Records. It debuted at number 41 on the Billboard 200 chart. She has traveled all over the world performing in reggae festivals with some of musics greatest superstars like Shaggy, Sean Paul, Ne-Yo and Jason Derulo just to name a few. She performed her single “Everything Reminds Me of You” on season six of The Voice.

In 2015, she signed with a new label called Justice League Music Group. Tessanne went on to perform the song “What I Did for Love” at the 42nd Daytime Emmy Awards in 2015.

She later collaborated on the song “Let Me Love You” with GrooveGalore Muzik and Honorebel. Tessanne also married Brandon Crooks in 2019. “Thank you for loving me without conditions or restrictions, thank you for the kind of love that has freed me to just be, allowing me to grow and change and evolve,” she wrote on Instagram. “So much has happened in this first year of our marriage and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The pair also welcomed a baby girl named Zaia Christine Crooks. “You’re a natural, you’re patient, loving , attentive , kind , consistent, there for all the good the bad and the yucky bits lol , you make her smile and laugh but you also know how to calm and relax her” she wrote about her hubby on Instagram.

Tessanne also recently sat down with YouTubers Meet The Mitchells, which consists of her sister Tami Chin Mitchell and her husband, to discuss some untold stories from her time on The Voice.

