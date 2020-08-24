11-Year-Old Wows With A Rihanna Song That Was Better Than Rihanna Herself [VIDEO]

11-year-old Asanda Jezile amazed the Britain’s Got Talent judges with her rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ back in 2013. Hoping to get four yes’s to progress to the live shows, Jezile gave the performance all she had.

VIDEO: Asanda Jezile the 11yr old diva sings ‘Diamonds’ – Week 3 Auditions | Britain’s Got Talent 2013

11-year-old singer perfects Rihanna hit on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Britain’s Got Talent has seen some phenomenal young talent over the years, but nothing like Asanda Jezile. The singer auditioned for the show back in 2013, with her cover of worldwide Rihanna hit, ‘Diamonds’.

Before her audition, Jezile spoke on wanting to bring as much sass as she could to her performance, hoping to amaze the judge panel.

Asanda did just that, perfecting the song, with the judges in shock by the end of her performance. “I cannot believe my eyes. Y’know when you are on the money, you’re voice is incredible,” Alesha said after the audition. “I’m lost for words,” the judge continued.

Pictured above: Asanda, now 18-years-old has made a name for herself in the music business, just recently performing on Eurovision.

“We’ve had a lot of people your age over the years performing, I’ve never seen anyone who’s got such amazing stage presence for an 11-year-old,” Cowell exclaimed. “I mean seriously, seriously good.

VIDEO: Asanda the mini diva singing Beyonce’s ‘Halo’ | Semi-Final 4 | Britain’s Got Talent 2013

Jezile progressed to the live shows, singing two huge Beyonce anthems, ‘If I Were A Boy’ and ‘Halo’. She finished 11th place in the competition.

Where is Asanda Jezile now, 7 years on from her viral ‘BGT’ audition?

Since her time on BGT, Asanda allegedly went on to catch the eye of Disney bosses. It was reported that she auditioned for a lead role in a movie.

Jezile also performed on Eurovision in 2018, but her performance showed ‘inexperience’ according to The Telegraph’s Charlotte Runcie.

VIDEO: Asanda performs “Legends” – Eurovision: You Decide 2018

Asanda’s latest single, ‘Photogenic’ is out now, you can stream it [HERE]. You can also follow Jezile’s Instagram page [HERE] to keep up with all her latest music work!