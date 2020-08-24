Britain's Got Talent

11-Year-Old Wows With A Rihanna Song That Was Better Than Rihanna Herself [VIDEO]

Pablo Urdiales Antelo

Pablo Urdiales Antelo is a writer at Talent Recap, covering 'Got Talent', 'The X Factor', and other worldwide talent shows. Occasionally writing entertainment content, he's quick to form opinions on celebrity controversies and political revelations. He lives in London, United Kingdom, nearly always comforted with a coffee by his side.